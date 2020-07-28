WLRN and Miami Herald Host Virtual Miami-Dade County Mayoral Forum

The 2020 election for Miami-Dade mayor features a return visit from former county mayor Alex Penelas and three sitting county commissioners trying to block him from retaking his old post.

Also on the ballot: commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava, and Xavier Suarez, along with two candidates seeking their first elected office: law firm supervisor Monique Nicole Barley and real estate broker Ludmilla Domond. Carlos Antonio de Armas, an Uber driver, qualified as a write-in candidate for mayor.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

On Friday, Aug. 7, Miami Herald reporter Douglas Hanks and WLRN’s Tom Hudson will moderate a forum with four of the candidates. The forum, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., is made possible by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. The first 60 minutes of the forum will be available on WLRN, 91.3-fm. Video of the entire forum will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Election Day for the Miami-Dade mayoral race is Aug. 18. You can learn more about the candidates and keep up with our election coverage via the Miami Herald's 2020 Voters Guide.

We’ll be soliciting questions for the candidates leading up to the forum. If you have one you would like to submit, please fill out the form below.

Loading…

Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.