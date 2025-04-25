The New York Times adds two new co-hosts to its popular 'Daily' program on WLRN

The New York Times announced it is adding two co-hosts to its popular “Daily” program, which airs Monday through Friday on WLRN, South Florida’s NPR affiliate, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to announce that Natalie Kitroeff and Rachel Abrams will be joining Michael Barbaro as co-hosts of “The Daily,” The New York Times said in a statement on Thursday.

“Rachel and Natalie are both sharp, creative journalists who run toward big stories and who have shined during their recent stints guest-hosting the show,” said The New York Times. “Over the last year, we’ve found that having multiple hosts allowed the team to experiment and innovate in ways that will make the show even stronger.

Kitroeff has spent the past five years as an international correspondent and Mexico City bureau chief, according to the New York Times. Abrams was part of the 2018 reporting team that won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing sexual harassment and misconduct.

Abrams will begin immediately, while Kitroeff will start in June, The Times said.

The current co-host with Barbaro is Sabrina Tavernise, who the Times said is returning to reporting. She joined Barbaro as co-host in 2022.

“’The Daily’ deepens people’s understanding of the most important stories we cover and produces original journalism that is best in class in the audio world,” said Joe Kahn, executive editor of The New York Times, in a statement. “Having Natalie and Rachel join Michael as hosts will strengthen the team that makes the show so compelling to listeners.”

The show usually focuses on just one or two stories each weekday, offering listeners a 30-minute, deep, textured portrait of the characters and human stakes driving the news.

The program is distributed by American Public Media.