'You Never Get Over Your Child': Mom Of Teen Killed Months Before High School Graduation

By 49 minutes ago
  • Regina Talabert (right) with her daughter Noricia Talabert (left). Norcia was killed in Florida City just a few months shy of her high school graduation.
    Regina Talabert (right) with her daughter Noricia Talabert (left). Norcia was killed in Florida City just a few months shy of her high school graduation.

WLRN is looking at the impact of children and teens killed by guns in South Florida through the voices of some of the people who are most affected.

You can find the entire series at wlrn.org/ownwords

Noricia Talabert was dropping friends off at home in Florida City when someone started shooting. The 17-year old, just a few months shy of her high school graduation, was killed.

Her mom, Regina Talabert, had celebrated her birthday the day before she learned Noricia was caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

Talabert talked to WLRN reporter Nadege Green and said Noricia's death in 2015 leaves her with moments of hurt every day.

Listen to the interview with Regina Talabert below:

TALABERT: Noricia, she was my princess and her name came from Haiti. Her daddy's name is Norris Talabert and we named Noricia after her grandmother.

She loved music. And you know, too many children don't like jazz, but you know she loved jazz.

We had a Pomeranian dog. She loved that dog and we named him Jazz.

She was a young lady of excellence.

My birthday was Oct. 16. She had bought me a beautiful blouse and a bottle of perfume. I got up that morning and I said, “Baby you didn’t have to buy that. You're getting ready to go to college” and she got up and gave me a kiss and said, “Mommy you know I love you. You’re my girl.”

My daughter got killed Oct. 17.

I live on the southwest section of Florida City and it happened on the northwest section. She was taking someone home and they just started shooting.

When I got over there all I could see is police lights. I wouldn’t wish this on no mother.

It was like my whole soul left my body. She was my baby girl. I never thought she'd get killed, get killed from, you know, from gun violence.

My daughter had all A's. She had a bright future. 

The boy that killed my daughter was nothing but 15 years old.  He was shooting at somebody else.

I forgive the child that killed my baby because he was a child and I know I have to forgive. It was hard, but truly I prayed to God every day, “Give me a forgiving heart.”

He's in jail, but his mother could still go see him.

I'm telling you, I don't sleep good at night. I done been to the doctor. They told me I have post-traumatic stress. I’m not accepting that. I stay busy and I think about positive things, and I think about these kids in the world so much.

And I try to talk to the kids, you know, don't fight each other. Love one another. Communicate. Talk to one another.

I go to meetings — Survivor’s Speak, Families Affected By Gunviolence, Moms Demand Action — that's my fight, to change gun laws around here in Florida.

I met a couple of moms that are from Parkland, and we each told each other stories and talked about our kids. My daughter also was an honors student, you know, like those kids at Parkland, but the thing is we don’t get the recognition because of what?

In our community, kids get killed every day so this is where I have my passion. And I prayed and I asked him Lord help me what can I do in this community through my pain to help somebody else. 

It hurts every day. And people don't realize that.  They think it should be something you get over quick, but you never get over your child.

Tags: 
Gun Violence
youth gun violence
own words
Local News
news

Related Content

Burying 6-Year Old King Carter: This Is Not Normal

By Feb 28, 2016
Nadege Green / WLRN

WLRN is looking at the impact of children and teens killed by guns in Miami-Dade County through the voices of some of the people who are most affected.

Tawana Akins is a fourth grade teacher at Holmes Elementary School in Miami-Dade. She’s been teaching for 13 years.

As a teacher and in her own personal life, Akins has attended and planned funerals for school-aged children killed by gunfire in Miami-Dade County. 

'Your Whole Entire Life Changes': Family Of 16-Year-Old Killed In Miami Gardens

By Apr 15, 2019
Nadege Green / WLRN

WLRN is looking at the impact of children and teens killed by guns in South Florida through the voices of some of the people who are most affected.

You can find the entire series at wlrn.org/ownwords

Zamari Pierre-Louis was 16 years old when he was shot and killed in Miami Gardens on January 17, 2014. 

Five years later, his killing remains unsolved. 

Father Remembers Tequila Forshee, 12-Year Old Unintended Victim Of Gun Violence

By Sep 26, 2016
Facebook

WLRN is looking at the impact of children and teens killed by guns in South Florida through the voices of some of the people who are most affected.

You can find the entire series at wlrn.org/ownwords

Tequila Forshee was 12 years old when she was killed inside her grandmother's Miami Gardens home on Aug. 14, 2013.

Bullets ripped through the living room walls and windows striking Tequila as she was getting her hair braided.