Creepy, crawly and coming soon: New termite species could be spreading throughout Florida

University of Florida scientists are warning Florida homeowners about a new species of termite.

They say two of the world's most destructive species — the Formosan and Asian subterranean — are now crossbreeding.

They're currently limited to parts of South Florida, but UF researchers say the invasive species will become more common throughout the state.

Dr. Jonalyn Gordon said the insects may move north.

She said they will likely be within all 24 of the southernmost counties in Florida in the next decade.

It's also projected that there's a high probability that about 95% percent of Florida counties will have Formosan subterranean termites by 2044.

Gordon said Formosan termites are already present in parts of North Florida.

She added current treatments remain effective against the termites, but recommends homeowners schedule regular termite inspections

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