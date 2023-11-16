South Florida rain, flooding. What’s open? What’s closed?

With heavy rain causing major flooding in South Florida Wednesday night, city and school officials warned residents to keep off the roadways and announced closings.

Broward College and Broward schools announced all classes and all school-related events were cancelled on Thursday.

The city of Fort Lauderdale issued a flash flood that’s in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for all of Miami-Dade, along with the coastal/metro Broward and Palm Beach counties. Read the latest NWS advisory here.

Miami-Dade Public Schools, however, remain open Thursday.

Broward College

“Due to continued heavy rain and flooding overnight in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Broward College will remain closed today, Thursday, November 16, 2023,” college officials announced on X, formerly Twitter. “This closure includes online classes, as well as all campuses and centers.” Read more here.

Broward County Public Schools

“To ensure the safety of students and staff, all District schools and administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 16, 2023. All before and after-school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, planned night events and evening classes are also canceled,” said Broward school officials in a statement to media.

“BCPS thanks all its employees, especially our maintenance and facilities personnel, who will be canvassing schools to assess if any campuses experience water intrusions or other damages,” the statement said. “If make-up days are needed due to this closure, the District will work to communicate information to families as soon as possible.

BCPS will provide updates on its website (browardschools.com) and social media accounts — @browardschools (X, formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

City of Fort Lauderdale

“The higher-than-usual rainfall, combined with King Tides, is causing high water and ponding on some roadways,” said city officials in a statement that included a flash flood warning in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

City officials reported eight to 10 inches of rain within a 48-hour period in several areas of the city, including the Edgewood, Tarpon, and Galt neighborhoods. They said pumps were deployed in the “vulnerable Edgewood and River Oaks neighborhoods to reduce water levels.”

City offices will be closed until at least 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel was closed late Wednesday night.

Read more details here.

Miami-Dade Public Schools

“(Miami-Dade County Public Schools) continues to monitor local weather conditions. All Miami-Dade County Public Schools remain OPEN tomorrow, November 16, 2023,” school officials posted on X account.

Send any updates and press releases on school closings and updates and press releases on city-related activities to news@wlrnnews.org