'Black Men Win Tailgate' event seeks to unite, empower Black men across South Florida

A new community-driven initiative is set to bring together Black men from across South Florida for a day of unity, education, and empowerment.

The inaugural Black Men Win Tailgate, organized by the grassroots group Black Men Win Together, in partnership with the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance, will take place on Sunday, August 25, from 12 noon to 6 pm at Ives Estate Park in Miami, Florida.

The event, which is free and open to the public, aims to foster a multi-generational alliance among Black men in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The "Black Men Win Tailgate" is designed to be more than just a gathering — it’s a call to action.

The event seeks to mobilize Black men to actively participate in the political process and advocate for meaningful change in their communities beyond the 2024 election cycle. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with food trucks, vendors, musical performances, and educational programming. Additionally, there will be voter verification and registration stations, fact-checking of candidate statements, and discussions on critical issues affecting the Black community.

"We are excited to launch the Black Men Win Tailgate," said Ed Ponder, co-founder of Black Men Win Together. "We are creating a space where Black men can share knowledge, build community, and drive meaningful change."

The event is a collaborative effort to strengthen the collective voice of Black men in South Florida and ensure they are an integral part of the region’s political landscape. "Black futures are dependent upon us," added Ted Lucas, echoing the sentiment of many involved in the initiative.

Eric Knowles, co-founder of the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance, emphasized the historical significance of the event. "This is starting a legacy. It's making history. It means a lot for a group of Black men to have a vision and for others to come on board to push and highlight that vision. We don’t always have safe places for Black men to collaborate and support each other. We’re all in this together."

Jefferson Noel, Founder of Barbershop Speaks, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Being a part of Black men getting together and empowering each other fuels me."

As the event date approaches, organizers encourage interested participants to register in advance and come prepared with tents, tables, and food to contribute to the communal atmosphere.