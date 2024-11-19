South Florida turkey giveaways and food assistance for Thanksgiving

The holidays can be a stressful time for families who are struggling to make ends meet — especially in South Florida, where consumer prices have risen by 28% since before the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Even large supermarket chains like Aldi, Target and Walmart are offering turkey dinner deals — think a turkey bundle with all the fixin’s — to appeal to families grappling with inflation.

In 2023, a recent report by the United States Department of Agriculture found that 47.7 million people experienced food insecurity last year. That’s a 3.2 million increase compared to 2022. Meanwhile, one in seven households in America struggled with hunger.

With Thanksgiving approaching soon, WLRN has compiled a list of food distributions in South Florida, as well as a list of community resources and food pantries.

We will continue to update this post as more informations get released.

Broward County

Thanksgiving Blessings Drive-Thru Event

Where: Sheridan House, 1700 S. Flamingo Road, Davie, Fl, 33325

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

Find more information here .

Turkey Giveaway Drive-Thru

One Turkey per family, Miramar residents only, must present registration QR code

Where: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027

When: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Turkey Giveaway

First come, first serve, 100 Turkeys

Where: God Changing Life Ministries, 161 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach,

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

More information here .

Miami-Dade County

Farmshare Thanksgiving Food Drive 2024

Where: St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, 6100 NW 24th Ave Miami, FL 33142

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More information here .

Free “Farmer Market” Food Distribution

Where: 1907 NW 38th Street, Miami, FL, 33142

When: 11 :30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (while supplies last)

More info here .

Project Love Free Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Where: Vive City Chapel, 15651 NW 6th Ave Miami, FL 33169

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last

More information here .

Thanksgiving Food Distribution Drive-Thru event

Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. until supplies last

Turkey Giveaway For District 3 Residents

Where: In front of Marlins Park, 1610 NW 6th St,

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:00 a.m.

The Fifth Annual Feast for the Streets

A drive-thru turkey, grocery and hot meal distribution

Where: Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, Fl, 33147

When: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Palm Beach County

The Paul Colson Foundation 4th annual Turkey Drive

Where: Sara Sims Park, 209 NW 9TH CT Boynton Beach, FL 33435

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until turkeys are gone)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

South Florida food pantries and community resources

Buddy System MIA provides free, healthy food to those in need with 10 community fridges across Miami. Find more info here . Or contact them here: info@buddysystemmia.com (305) 799-6990

Harvest Drive Florida runs a Harvest Helping Hands Bag & Box Program , which distributes bags of non-perishable groceries to South Florida families.

Florida Keys Food Pantries and Meal Resources

St. Justin’s Martyr Church

Mondays 3p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

105500 Oversea Highway, Key Largo

Church of Nazarene

Mondays 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

100390 Overseas Highway, Key Largo

First Baptist Church Of Key Largo

Wednesdays 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

99001 Overseas Highway, Key Largo

Burton Memorial United Methodist Church

Mondays/Wednesdays 9 p.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesdays/Thursdays 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

93001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier

KAIR

Mondays/Thursdays/Fridays 9 p.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesdays 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

3010 Overseas Highway, Marathon

First Baptist Church Of Islamorada

Tuesdays 5 p.m. - 7p.m.

81201 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada

St. Peter Catholic Church

Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.-12 PM

31300 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key

Big Coppitt First Baptist Church

Thursdays 2-6 p.m.

200 Avenue F, Big Coppitt Key

FKOC Loaves And Fishes

Mondays/Fridays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2221 Patterson Avenue, Key West

SOS FOUNDATION

Mondays/Thursdays 9:30 a.m. -6 p.m.

Tuesdays/Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

5640 Maloney Avenue, Key West

MCC Cooking With Love

Saturdays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Grocery Delivery for Homebound throughout Key West

Food Rescue U.S. South Florida takes any business to donate excess food or produce that can be distributed to local nonprofit agencies.

Feeding South Florida provides food assistance across communities in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. Those in need of food assistance must set up an appointment by emailing clientservices@feedingsouthflorida.org or call Broward and Miami‑Dade Counties 954-518-1857. The Palm Beach County branch can be reached at 561-659-5070. More info on Feeding South Florida here .

Main Warehouse

2501 SW 32 Terrace

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

954-518-1818

contact@feedingsouthflorida.org

General Warehouse Hours

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Miami Kosher KoOp sells kosher ingredients at a discounted price for Jewish families who are struggling financially. Find more info here .