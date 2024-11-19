South Florida turkey giveaways and food assistance for Thanksgiving
The holidays can be a stressful time for families who are struggling to make ends meet — especially in South Florida, where consumer prices have risen by 28% since before the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Even large supermarket chains like Aldi, Target and Walmart are offering turkey dinner deals — think a turkey bundle with all the fixin’s — to appeal to families grappling with inflation.
In 2023, a recent report by the United States Department of Agriculture found that 47.7 million people experienced food insecurity last year. That’s a 3.2 million increase compared to 2022. Meanwhile, one in seven households in America struggled with hunger.
With Thanksgiving approaching soon, WLRN has compiled a list of food distributions in South Florida, as well as a list of community resources and food pantries.
We will continue to update this post as more informations get released.
Broward County
Thanksgiving Blessings Drive-Thru Event
Where: Sheridan House, 1700 S. Flamingo Road, Davie, Fl, 33325
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Find more information here.
Turkey Giveaway Drive-Thru
One Turkey per family, Miramar residents only, must present registration QR code
Where: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
When: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Turkey Giveaway
First come, first serve, 100 Turkeys
Where: God Changing Life Ministries, 161 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach,
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
More information here.
Miami-Dade County
Farmshare Thanksgiving Food Drive 2024
Where: St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, 6100 NW 24th Ave Miami, FL 33142
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
More information here.
Free “Farmer Market” Food Distribution
Where: 1907 NW 38th Street, Miami, FL, 33142
When: 11 :30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (while supplies last)
More info here.
Project Love Free Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Where: Vive City Chapel, 15651 NW 6th Ave Miami, FL 33169
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last
More information here.
Thanksgiving Food Distribution Drive-Thru event
Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. until supplies last
Turkey Giveaway For District 3 Residents
Where: In front of Marlins Park, 1610 NW 6th St,
When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:00 a.m.
The Fifth Annual Feast for the Streets
A drive-thru turkey, grocery and hot meal distribution
Where: Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, Fl, 33147
When: Tuesday, Nov. 26
Palm Beach County
The Paul Colson Foundation 4th annual Turkey Drive
Where: Sara Sims Park, 209 NW 9TH CT Boynton Beach, FL 33435
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until turkeys are gone)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
South Florida food pantries and community resources
Buddy System MIA provides free, healthy food to those in need with 10 community fridges across Miami. Find more info here. Or contact them here: info@buddysystemmia.com (305) 799-6990
Harvest Drive Florida runs a Harvest Helping Hands Bag & Box Program, which distributes bags of non-perishable groceries to South Florida families.
Florida Keys Food Pantries and Meal Resources
St. Justin’s Martyr Church
Mondays 3p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
105500 Oversea Highway, Key Largo
Church of Nazarene
Mondays 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
100390 Overseas Highway, Key Largo
First Baptist Church Of Key Largo
Wednesdays 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
99001 Overseas Highway, Key Largo
Burton Memorial United Methodist Church
Mondays/Wednesdays 9 p.m.-12 p.m.
Tuesdays/Thursdays 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
93001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier
KAIR
Mondays/Thursdays/Fridays 9 p.m.-12 p.m.
Tuesdays 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
3010 Overseas Highway, Marathon
First Baptist Church Of Islamorada
Tuesdays 5 p.m. - 7p.m.
81201 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada
St. Peter Catholic Church
Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.-12 PM
31300 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key
Big Coppitt First Baptist Church
Thursdays 2-6 p.m.
200 Avenue F, Big Coppitt Key
FKOC Loaves And Fishes
Mondays/Fridays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
2221 Patterson Avenue, Key West
SOS FOUNDATION
Mondays/Thursdays 9:30 a.m. -6 p.m.
Tuesdays/Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
5640 Maloney Avenue, Key West
MCC Cooking With Love
Saturdays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Grocery Delivery for Homebound throughout Key West
Food Rescue U.S. South Florida takes any business to donate excess food or produce that can be distributed to local nonprofit agencies.
Feeding South Florida provides food assistance across communities in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. Those in need of food assistance must set up an appointment by emailing clientservices@feedingsouthflorida.org or call Broward and Miami‑Dade Counties 954-518-1857. The Palm Beach County branch can be reached at 561-659-5070. More info on Feeding South Florida here.
Main Warehouse
2501 SW 32 Terrace
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
954-518-1818
contact@feedingsouthflorida.org
General Warehouse Hours
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Miami Kosher KoOp sells kosher ingredients at a discounted price for Jewish families who are struggling financially. Find more info here.
The Urban Oasis Project, a group aimed at making local produce accessible to all, offers discounted boxes of local produce.