Thanksgiving and holiday weekend in South Florida: What’s open? What's closed?

Need to duck out on Thanksgiving for a quick grocery run? Maybe you need to ship something at the Post Office? Before you leave the house, we’ve compiled a list of what’s open and what’s closed during the holiday weekend in South Florida.

Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

Note that all U.S. Postal Offices, local library branches, banks and the stock market will be closed on Thursday.

All Florida Department of Health offices in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. Regular office hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.

All Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach County Courts and Clerk of the Courts offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 - 29.

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

All Florida state parks will be open on Thanksgiving, including some parts of Everglades National Park. Make sure to check the National Park Service’s website to double check the hours of operation. Biscayne National Park will be closed.

The following museums will be closed: The Bass, the Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Norton Museum of Art.

The Frost Museum will be open this weekend, including on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores and supermarkets will be closed on Thanksgiving day: Brickell City Centre, Costco, all Publix stores and pharmacies and Target.

Milams will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m.

Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Walmart stores are scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 a.m. local time

Dolphin Mall is closed Thanksgiving Day. It opens Black Friday from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Miami International Mall is closed Thanksgiving Day. It opens from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.