Feeding South Florida seeks public’s help after thieves stole mobile kitchens

Feeding South Florida, the region’s largest hunger-relief organization, is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects who agency officials say stole two mobile teaching kitchens — worth $30,000 — from its warehouse in Pembroke Park on Sunday, in a theft valued at $30,000.

"This is an unfortunate situation," Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Vélez told WLRN.

"All we ask is for the return of the mobile teaching kitchens so that we can continue putting food on the tables of South Florida families who need it most," Vélez said.

Each mobile kitchen is worth approximately $15,000 and is a centerpiece of the nonprofit’s “Kitchen à la Cart” program, which is designed to bring hands-on cooking demonstrations to communities experiencing food insecurity, according to Vélez.

The carts are equipped with tools that allow educators to teach everything from basic culinary skills to meal planning for dietary restrictions, such as diabetes and religious practices.

The theft comes at a time when 2.1 million South Floridians are facing food insecurity, Vélez said.

Feeding South Florida is urging anyone with information to come forward to help recover the stolen mobile kitchen equipment.

Pembroke Park police are investigating the theft report.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.