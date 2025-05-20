West Palm Beach is Palm Beach County’s fastest-growing large city

West Palm Beach is the county’s fastest-growing large city, according to new Census estimates .

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orchid City grew by more than 10,000 residents, or almost 9%, for an estimated population of 127,744.

Other PBC population movers in order of percentage growth since 2020:



Palm Beach Gardens grew by about 4,100 residents, or nearly 7%, to 63,284.

Royal Palm Beach grew by about 2,500 residents, or more than 6%, for a total of nearly 42,000 people.

Palm Springs grew by nearly 1,700 residents, or more than 6%, for a population of more than 28,000. Estimates show a nearly 1,000-person increase in 2023.

Riviera Beach added about 2,000 residents since the pandemic to grow about 5% to more than 39,000.

Nearly 90,000 more people now live in Palm Beach County than since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Census estimates released in March . The estimates were limited to cities with more than 20,000 people.

From 2020 to 2024, Port St. Lucie added more than 53,000 residents to grow 26% to more than 258,000 in population.

Key West is the city in Florida that lost the most population since 2020. It is more than 4%, or 1,200 residents, smaller at just over 25,000.