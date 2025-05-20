West Palm Beach is Palm Beach County’s fastest-growing large city
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orchid City grew by more than 10,000 residents, or almost 9%, for an estimated population of 127,744.
Other PBC population movers in order of percentage growth since 2020:
- Palm Beach Gardens grew by about 4,100 residents, or nearly 7%, to 63,284.
- Royal Palm Beach grew by about 2,500 residents, or more than 6%, for a total of nearly 42,000 people.
- Palm Springs grew by nearly 1,700 residents, or more than 6%, for a population of more than 28,000. Estimates show a nearly 1,000-person increase in 2023.
- Riviera Beach added about 2,000 residents since the pandemic to grow about 5% to more than 39,000.
Nearly 90,000 more people now live in Palm Beach County than since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Census estimates released in March. The estimates were limited to cities with more than 20,000 people.
From 2020 to 2024, Port St. Lucie added more than 53,000 residents to grow 26% to more than 258,000 in population.
Key West is the city in Florida that lost the most population since 2020. It is more than 4%, or 1,200 residents, smaller at just over 25,000.