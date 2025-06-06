South Florida Public Media Group announces plans to purchase, operate new NPR station in West Palm Beach

South Florida Public Media Group, the public media management company for WLRN — South Florida’s flagship NPR station — is expanding into Palm Beach and Martin counties with the acquisition of “The Flame” 104.7, a full-powered FM radio station licensed to serve the region.

Upon closing, SFPMG plans to convert the current commercial FCC license for 104.7FM to a non-commercial license, which will offer public radio programming including NPR. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move marks a significant milestone in SFPMG’s mission to ensure that high-quality journalism and trusted NPR programming are accessible to all South Floridians. Once approved by the Federal Communications Commission, this acquisition will bring vital news and information to an audience of more than 800,000 residents — many of whom are currently unserved by public media coverage.

The station will operate as a community licensee, with a strong focus on public service and civic engagement. It will provide in-depth local news, investigative reporting, and national programming from NPR, offering a reliable source of information to the residents of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

“This acquisition is more than just an expansion — it’s a commitment to public trust, to community, and to closing the radio news gap that currently exists in Palm Beach and Martin Counties,” said John LaBonia, CEO of South Florida Public Media Group. “We are making sure that no corner of South Florida remains a news desert.”

News deserts — counties lacking a professional source of local news — have been rising with the disappearance of local newspapers. More than 3,200 newspapers nationwide have closed since 2005, leaving roughly 5,600 remaining, according to the latest report by the Medill Local News Initiative at Northwestern University.

The transaction is contingent upon regulatory approval from the FCC, which is expected in the coming months. Once finalized, 104.7 FM will be integrated into SFPMG’s broader network, ensuring consistent, high-quality public service journalism throughout South Florida.

This development is part of SFPMG’s long-term strategic plan to strengthen the footprint of public media across the region and safeguard its future in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

According to Richard Rampell, Chairman of SFPMG, “in an era where reliable local news is more essential than ever, along with emergency communications and valued NPR programming like All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, this acquisition underscores SFPMG’s unwavering commitment and dedication to being a trusted voice for the communities it serves.”

South Florida Public Media Group is a nonprofit public media organization committed to providing high-quality journalism, educational programming, and cultural content to the diverse communities of South Florida. It is the public media manager for WLRN TV and WLRN Radio, which reaches an audience that stretches from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches.

