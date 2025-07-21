Shevrin Jones calls out on officers after Black man struck during stop in Jacksonville

A South Florida lawmaker publicly condemned the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after a video surfaced showing a deputy repeatedly punching an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop.

William McNeil Jr., 22, recorded the February encounter on his phone.

In the video, a deputy breaks through the driver’s side window, hits McNeil, and pulls him from the car — before he’s held and struck by multiple officers and forced to the ground.

Authorities said McNeil had been pulled over because his headlights were off.

In a statement, State Senator Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, called the incident “deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable.” Jones said the violent traffic stop reflects a broader pattern of racial bias in policing.

McNeil has since hired prominent civil rights attorneys, including Ben Crump — who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

McNeil’s defense team says he suffered multiple injuries and a concussion.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it has launched an internal investigation.

