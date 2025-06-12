Miami city officials, Miami Marlins team up to restore defaced Jackie Robinson, Minnie Miñoso murals

City of Miami officials, working with community activists and Miami Marlins majority-owner Bruce Sherman, announced they will be restoring the Dorsey Park murals that celebrate the iconic Jackie Robinson and other Black baseball legends. Some of the murals were recently defaced with racist graffiti.

“This vile assault was an attack on our values, history, and community,” Miami Commissioner Christine King said Wednesday in a statement. “We are actively working with law enforcement and the public to identify the individual(s) responsible for this intolerable act.

“However, even in the darkest hours, light finds its way to shine,” King said. “This is a reminder and testament to the strength of our community, coming together to restore peace, beauty, and pride to this neighborhood.”

The murals are painted in bold colors along a fence at Dorsey Park, where Negro League teams once played baseball, in Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood.

The full restoration effort will start early next month, “returning the artwork to its original purpose as a symbol of dignity and honor,” said city officials and others in a joint statement.

Said Miami Marlins’ owner Sherman, a statement: “Dorsey Park is not only a landmark of historical and cultural significance in South Florida — it is a powerful symbol of resilience, pride, and the enduring contributions of trailblazers to the game of baseball.

“As an organization rooted in this community, we are fully committed to supporting the restoration of the murals and ensuring that the spirit and stories of those honored at Dorsey Park continue to inspire.”

The vandals painted part of the historic murals honoring Robinson, who famously broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, and Minnie Miñoso, an Afro-Cuban player. City workers have since partially covered the murals of Robinson and Miñoso.

Police are investigating the incident but no arrests have been announced.

“Hate has no place here; only unity, vigilance, and forward movement,” said Omni Community Redevelopment Agency’s Executive Director Isiaa Jones.

“The [Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency] was initially saddened to learn of the senseless defacing of the mural but has since been encouraged by the outpouring of support for restoration from the community,” said SEOPW CRA Executive Director James McQueen.