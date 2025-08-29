'Workers Over Billionaires' protests planned for Labor Day nationwide and South Florida

Anti-Trump activists in Coral Springs will join tens of thousands of others in South Florida and nationwide on Monday, Labor Day, for the “Workers Over Billionaires” protest.

The message: “Reject the billionaire takeover of government and stand up for working people.”

“Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover,” said May Day Strong, a nationwide movement of activists.

“Billionaires are stealing from working families, destroying our democracy, and building private armies to attack our towns and cities,” the group argues.

The protest in Coral Springs is one of dozens being held in Florida through May Day Strong. Find details on local protests nationwide and in South Florida here.

READ MORE: 'Fear-mongering has to stop': Miami's No Kings protesters focus on Trump's deportation drive

The Coral Spring protest is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. near West Sample Road and North University Drive.

“On this Labor Day, we recognize and resist against system that only works well for the top 1% while leaving the rest of America behind,” said the Coral Springs protest organizers in a statement.

The latest Federal Reserve data published shows the richest 10% of Americans hold two-thirds of household wealth, averaging $8.1 million each. The bottom 50% hold 3% of wealth, with an average of just $60,000 to their names.

“Cutting vital funds for healthcare, education, and the poorest among us while enriching billionaires goes against everything this country stands for,” they said. “This protest also coincides with the cruel attacks on our LGBTQ communities and we are proud to collaborate with Resist Wilton Manors.”

The protest organizers said the Labor Day event builds on previous rallies — Hands Off, No Kings and Good Trouble.

In April, local progressive groups held protests in South Florida in opposition to Trump administration policies and Elon Musk’s massive layoffs in leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. He’s since left DOGE.

In June, thousands of demonstrators, from Mar-a-Lago to Miami, took part in the "No Kings" protest to call out Trump’s policies.

Learn more about May Day Strong here. Learn more about Joyful Resistance and Indivisible Florida here.