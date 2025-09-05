Trump says US will host next year’s Group of 20 summit at his golf club and resort in Doral

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the 2026 Group of 20 summit will be held at Trump National Doral Miami golf club and resort.

"This afternoon, I'm thrilled to announce the 2026 G20 conference ... will be held in one of our country's greatest cities beautiful Miami, Florida," Trump told reporters from the Oval Office.

It's the first time in 20 years that the U.S. will host the event that brings together leaders from the top economic powers in the world.

In his first term, Trump tried to host a separate global summit at his Doral club, but backed down after criticism from his own party about the propriety of doing so.

“Well, I think everybody wants it there,” Trump said Friday when asked if the global summit would be at his golf club and spa.

Trump said organizers had requested the summit be at his personal club.

In the Oval Office, Trump was joined by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Trump praised Suarez and poked fun at him for coming up "a couple votes short" of winning the Republican presidential nomination. Suarez dropped out of the race in August 2023 after a short-lived campaign.

In a statement following the White House announcement, Suarez said holding the G20 summit here "underscores Miami’s growing influence as a global hub for business, culture, and diplomacy."

"It reinforces Miami's role on the international stage when events like the G20, the America Business Forum and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, want to call Miami home," he said in a statement following Trump's announcement.

"We are ready to play a leading role by bringing global leaders and entrepreneurs together in shaping the conversations that matter most around the world," he added.

The Associated Press contribute to this story.