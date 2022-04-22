Palm Beach International Raceway set to close on Saturday ahead of its sale to a developer

Drivers will start their engines for the last time Saturday at Palm Beach International Raceway as the park marks its bittersweet "Last Lap" ahead of the property's sale to a warehouse developer.

Starting at 11 a.m., the raceway will hold a parade of cars and a host of races and events to commemorate its last day in business. The event is open to the public and tickets, available online, are $10.

For nearly 60 years, the former Moroso Motorsports Park served as a gathering spot for race car drivers, auto enthusiasts and their families and friends. The raceway features a 2.2-mile road course and a quarter-mile drag strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association.

