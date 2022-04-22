© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sports

Palm Beach International Raceway set to close on Saturday ahead of its sale to a developer

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Katherine Kokal / Palm Beach Post
Published April 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT

Richard Graulich
/
The Palm Beach Post
The main entrance off the Beeline Highway to Palm Beach International Raceway Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers will start their engines for the last time Saturday at Palm Beach International Raceway as the park marks its bittersweet "Last Lap" ahead of the property's sale to a warehouse developer.

Starting at 11 a.m., the raceway will hold a parade of cars and a host of races and events to commemorate its last day in business. The event is open to the public and tickets, available online, are $10.

For nearly 60 years, the former Moroso Motorsports Park served as a gathering spot for race car drivers, auto enthusiasts and their families and friends. The raceway features a 2.2-mile road course and a quarter-mile drag strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association.

Read more from our news partner, the Palm Beach Post.

Katherine Kokal / Palm Beach Post
