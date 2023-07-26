© 2023 WLRN
Sports

The new-look NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando in February

By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
A man runs with a football on a field.
David Becker
/
AP
NFC running back Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants runs with the ball during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are coming back to Orlando.

The NFL announced Tuesday the reimagined Pro Bowl, which was held in central Florida four straight seasons between 2017-2020, will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.

The weeklong event features AFC vs. NFC stars competing in various skills challenges and culminates with a flag-football game. Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, again will coach the two teams.

Last year’s inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas drew 6.4 million viewers and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium, up 16% from the previous year.

“Building off the success from last year’s reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events. “Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans.”

Tags
Sports NFLNews
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
