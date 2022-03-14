Ukrainian refugees

-
The United States will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and other displaced people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, a senior administration official told reporters traveling with President Biden.
South Florida's Ukrainian expatriate community is collecting aid to help the fighters in their home country. And they're pressing the Biden administration for advanced weapons, including fighter jets.
Many of the casualties occurred in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine's east, which are partially controlled by separatist rebels backed by Russia.
The messaging app has been heavily used by both sides in the war in Ukraine. But privacy experts say people using Telegram should be wary of the app's level of security.
More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Most of the refugees — around 2 million — are believed to have fled to Poland.