Climate resiliency in Broward, Ukrainian Art in Miami, a love letter to Haitian Creole

On this Monday, April 11, edition of Sundial:

Climate resiliency in Broward

Temperatures are rising and so is the sea level. South Florida has already been forewarned about the coming changes due to climate change. But, what’s our plan for battling back? Or for adapting our communities to those changes?

Broward has a newly unveiled county resiliency plan that will be in place for the next two years, which will look at flooding and heat-related issues.

Sundial spoke with Broward's Chief Resilience Officer, Dr. Jennifer Jurado, about the plan's announcement and what it hopes to achieve.

Ukrainian Art in Miami

A Ukrainian husband and wife team are in South Florida using art to bring awareness and raise money for those in the midst of war.

Max Voloshyn and Julia Voloshyn run an art gallery in Kyiv, Ukraine. That gallery has recently been used by locals as a bomb shelter.

They were in Miami for Art Basel season in December 2021, a trip that was unexpectedly extended by the war in Ukraine that broke out in late February.

The Voloshyns currently have two art exhibitions open in South Florida. One is in the design district, 88 NE 39 Str., Miami, which will be open until April 25.

The other is at the FREDRIC SNITZER GALLERY in Miami, which will be open until April 23. All of the proceeds from this exhibit will be donated to organizations helping Ukrainian people on the ground.

All of the artwork was created before Russia’s most recent invasion. But those same pieces have become more timely and have taken on new meaning.

A love letter to Haitian Creole

The language of Haitian Creole is often disregarded by French purists — ones who used to see the language in Haiti as a non-standardized version of French.

WLRN’s Palm Beach County Bureau Reporter Wilkine Brutus joined Sundial to talk about his love for the language.

Now, through the language app Duolingo , English speakers have an opportunity to explore how it can sound and feel: sweet and romantic, even rebellious.