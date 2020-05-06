Cuba: Wildlife Wonderland & Tropical Playground

Thursday 8pm NATURE: Cuba's Wild Revolution - Documentary - How the change in international relations may affect Cuba, the largest island in the Caribbean, whose protected habitat features wildlife found nowhere else in the world.

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to five-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations ease, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

PBS

9pm WEEKEND IN HAVANA - Documentary/Travel - Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a trip to Cuba's capital.

Join Geoffrey Baer as he travels to Havana, where dancers, musicians, architects, and writers invite him into their lives to experience the color, culture, and history of a beautiful and seductive city only recently re-opened to Americans. "Weekend in Havana" illuminates and surprises, inviting viewers to experience a Cuba that is sizzling with the energy of new possibilities.