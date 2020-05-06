© 2020 WLRN
MIAMI | South Florida
WLRN Original DocumentariesProducing award winning original programs remains a high priority for WLRN. Take a closer look at some of the incredible stories that we have had the pleasure of producing for our South Florida viewers.

Cuba: Wildlife Wonderland & Tropical Playground

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Mia Laurenzo
Published May 6, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
Nature_Cuba.jpg

Thursday 8pm NATURE: Cuba's Wild RevolutionDocumentary - How the change in international relations may affect Cuba, the largest island in the Caribbean, whose protected habitat features wildlife found nowhere else in the world.

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to five-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations ease, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

Weekend In Havana
PBS

9pm WEEKEND IN HAVANADocumentary/Travel - Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a trip to Cuba's capital.

Join Geoffrey Baer as he travels to Havana, where dancers, musicians, architects, and writers invite him into their lives to experience the color, culture, and history of a beautiful and seductive city only recently re-opened to Americans. "Weekend in Havana" illuminates and surprises, inviting viewers to experience a Cuba that is sizzling with the energy of new possibilities.

Mia Laurenzo
Mia Laurenzo is a 30-year veteran of public television in Miami. She began her career learning every aspect of video production. Currently she is a writer, producer, on-air host and promotions coordinator for TV, radio and the web.  Her experiences include producing for a series, special events and historical documentaries.  As a native Floridian, she is a perfect fit for South Florida's Storyteller Station, WLRN.  She has produced award winning, nationally distributed documentaries like Journey to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where one year she followed a high school band and a clown as they prepared for the big day and the next year, she had the privilege of being a clown herself.  Previously, she produced Weird Florida: On the Road Again, a sequel to the highly successful show Weird Florida: Roads Less Traveled, where the cast and crew travel over 1,500 miles searching the Sunshine State’s weirdest and wackiest places.   On a more serious note and what she considers to be her most important work, she produced Out of Darkness, Into Light, a documentary on child sexual abuse,which delved into the lives of  three adult survivors, a show in which she was awarded her first of two Emmys.  
