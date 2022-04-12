8pm Thursday THE WAR - Documentary - A seven-part series directed and produced by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, tells the story of the Second World War through the personal accounts of a handful of men and women.

The series explores the most intimate human dimensions of the greatest cataclysm in history — a worldwide catastrophe that touched the lives of every family on every street in every town in America — and demonstrates that in extraordinary times, there are no ordinary lives.

The film honors the bravery, endurance, and sacrifice of the generation of Americans who lived through what will always be known simply as The War.

Ken Burn's "The War"

FUBAR - Victory in Europe seems imminent, but in Holland, the Vosges Mountains, and the Hurtgen Forest, GIs learn painful lessons as old as war itself--that generals make plans, plans go wrong and soldiers die.

By September 1944 on the Western Front, American and British troops massed on the German border are desperately short of fuel. Allied commanders gamble on a risky scheme to drop thousands of airborne troops behind enemy lines in Holland, In the Pacific, General MacArthur is poised to invade the Philippines at Leyte. The fighting drags on for more than two months in one of the most brutal and unnecessary campaigns in the Pacific.