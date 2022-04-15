Go Inside The Minds of Criminals in These New Psychological Thrillers

8pm Friday THE FALL - Crime Drama/Thriller

Gillian Anderson brings the intelligence and depth of character to her portrayal of Stella Gibson, a successful, highly driven homicide detective. Jamie Dornan stars as Paul Spector, the ruthless serial predator she seeks. This a hunt that will challenge the investigative skills of Gibson and her team before Spector succeeds in killing his next victim.

DARKNESS VISIBLE – DSI Stella Gibson's worst fears are realized as Spector's murder spree in Belfast continues and she faces very real consequences after a reckless decision.

Gibson is made the permanent Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) of the investigation. Meanwhile, Spector hides the evidence of his latest crime in the cache located in the ceiling of his daughter's bedroom, while the children's 15-year-old babysitter expresses her interest in him.

9pm BANCROFT - Crime Drama/Thriller

This dark thriller surrounds Elizabeth Bancroft, a senior detective with explosive secrets.

Bancroft has given her life to the police force. She's trusted and adored by her colleagues and her promotion to Detective Chief Superintendent looks certain. Bancroft runs an operation to bring down the malicious Kamara gang. She adopts dubious methods, but the most violent brother, Athif, rules the local town with an iron fist, so it's hard not to applaud her actions.

The flawed life of a police chief catches up with her. In this episode, DS Katherine Stevens uncovers new and vital forensic evidence that could change everything.

Bancroft helps Katherine and Anya with the Fraser case, but they are struggling to find any worthwhile forensic evidence. Katherine and Joe's relationship progresses, while events take a grisly turn for the Kamara family – forcing Bancroft to offer Daanish a deal. Laura's former husband Tim Fraser is reluctant to help with Laura's cold case, but an unexpected visit changes his mind. Katherine and Anya make some game-changing discoveries.

10pm VIENNA BLOOD - Psychological Thriller/Period Drama - Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna.

THE LAST SÉANCE PART 2

When a beautiful young medium is found dead in mysterious circumstances, Dr. Max Liebermann is called upon by Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt of the Vienna Police to assist in the search for the killer.

Junior doctor Max Liebermann, son of a wealthy Jewish businessman in 1906 Vienna, is undertaking research in the new discipline of psychotherapy much to the disgust of his professor. As part of his understanding the criminal mind, he is given permission to trail Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt, who has been called to murder of a mysterious woman in Leopoldstadt.

Max has been encouraged to court the beautiful Clara Weiss by his family and together they visit an exhibition of Gustav Klimt’s work, where a disturbed woman lashes out at a complete stranger. Max arranges for the woman to be taken to his hospital, where she is admitted and placed in a straight jacket. Rheinhardt is not impressed with having to endure Max, who he sees as arrogant, and is not at all sympathetic to Max’s chosen field of study but is persuaded to allow an autopsy on the mysterious woman, which reveals that she was pregnant. Further investigations reveal that the victim was Charlotte Lowenstein, who ran secretive seances from her apartment. Max convinces Rheinhardt that someone who attended those seances was the father of her unborn child and her murderer.