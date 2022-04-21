Profiling Psychopaths and Investigating Cold Cases

Friday 8pm THE FALL - Crime Drama/Thriller

Gillian Anderson brings the intelligence and depth of character to her portrayal of Stella Gibson, a successful, highly driven homicide detective. Jamie Dornan stars as Paul Spector, the ruthless serial predator she seeks. This a hunt that will challenge the investigative skills of Gibson and her team before Spector succeeds in killing his next victim.

INSOLENCE AND WINE - DSI Stella Gibson takes control of the hunt for the serial killer striking women in Belfast, and realizes that his perfect kill is tainted pushing Spector into looking for his next victim.

The Fall Episode #103

Gibson builds her team, whose investigation is now known as Operation Musicman. Gibson begins profiling the killer with her team. Meanwhile, Paul's wife Sally Ann, unaware of her husband's secret, becomes concerned about her daughter, who is having nightmares that threaten to reveal the killer's secret cache of murder paraphernalia.

9pm BANCROFT – Crime Drama/Thriller

This dark thriller surrounds Elizabeth Bancroft, a senior detective with explosive secrets.

Bancroft has given her life to the police force. She's trusted and adored by her colleagues and her promotion to Detective Chief Superintendent looks certain. Bancroft runs an operation to bring down the malicious Kamara gang. She adopts dubious methods, but the most violent brother, Athif, rules the local town with an iron fist, so it's hard not to applaud her actions.

In this episode, Bancroft receives a startling blast from the past that brings events from 1990 back to the surface; Katherine is faced with a chilling truth.

BANCROFT S1 103

Bancroft is faced with a startling blast from the past, which brings the events from 1990 back to the surface. Meanwhile, Katherine wrestles with twists and turns of the new information she is uncovering. Bancroft secures Zaheera in safe accommodation and Daanish fulfills his part of the deal. Anya makes a surprising visit to an old friend. Katherine is faced with a chilling truth.

10pm VIENNA BLOOD - Psychological Thriller/Period Drama - Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Rheinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna.

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT PART 1

Oskar asks Max to help investigate a gruesome series of murders in Vienna's slums, which leads to dangerous consequences.

Oskar is called away from Max and Clara’s engagement party to investigate the brutal slaying of three women in a brothel. Clara understands Max’s eagerness to join Oskar in the investigation and allows him to follow, much to Oskar’s dismay.

Vienna Blood Episode #103

At the scene, it becomes obvious that one of the victims has been given special treatment and her body has been washed and ritualistically displayed. It is determined that a curved blade has caused the wounds, but there is no murder weapon at the scene. Oskar’s team almost immediately arrests Victor Krull, a man who regularly visited the brothel and took a particular interest in the preferential victim. On the insistence of his boss, police commissioner Strasser, the press is informed of the arrest, but Max is not at all convinced.