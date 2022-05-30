A Look At The Most Famous Police Headquarters In The World

8pm Tuesday SECRETS OF SCOTLAND YARD – Documentary

From Dickens to Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie to James Bond, no police institution in the world has caught the public imagination in the same way as Scotland Yard. The name has become synonymous with London's police force, but actually comes from the location of the original police headquarters building.

Break through the façade of the most famous police headquarters in the world: the very name Scotland Yard is synonymous with all that’s best in the detection of crime. Scotland Yard is the headquarters of one of the oldest police forces in the world – London’s Metropolitan Police Service – known to Londoners as "the Met." Today, 33,000 Scotland Yard police officers safeguard one of the largest cities in Europe.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

Set in stylish 1920s Toronto, Frankie Drake Mysteries follows the female-only agency Drake Private Detectives, led by the eponymous Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke.

WARD OF THE ROSES - The detectives investigate a fire bombing at the campaign office of a female politician.

Etta Rose and Boyzey are old school friends of Trudy. Etta is running for Alderman and her campaign office gets fire bombed so Boyzey offers to help. Then Boyzey is in trouble and the team work together to help him.