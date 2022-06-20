Shake Things Up With A Little Tuesday Night Drama

8om Tuesday DEATH IN PARADISE – Crime Drama

DI Neville Parker and his team solve a series of murders on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

STEAMY CONFESSIONS - The team is baffled when an archaeologist is poisoned during a dig but there is no evidence to prove how it was done.

DEATH IN PARADISE S10 174

An archaeologist is poisoned with arsenic during a dig and Parker soon has a suspect who confesses, however evidence points to her not being the culprit. The owners of the land also fall under suspicion as they were against the dig. The problem for Parker was how was the arsenic ingested, with no suspect evidence being found. The Commissioner advertises for a new officer and Sergeant Hooper is shocked at his choice of Marlon Pryce whom he knows only too well.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

Set in stylish 1920s Toronto, Frankie Drake Mysteries follows the female-only agency Drake Private Detectives, led by the eponymous Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke.

PRINCE IN EXILE - A playboy prince is kidnapped and the team has to be discreet with their investigation to avoid an international incident.

FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES 402

A Romanian prince, who’s notorious for womanizing, runs away from his responsibilities in order to marry an actress. Supposedly the playboy prince is willing to give up everything for the woman he loves in order to keep her safe, including his place on the throne to be with her and Frankie ends up helping him fake his own death so they can start over.

