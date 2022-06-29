A New Dark Thriller That's Hauntingly Good
The Woman in White is the latest addition to WLRN's Friday night lineup of crime dramas. When a young man encounters a ghostly woman dressed entirely in white, he becomes entangled in a web of intrigue.
Walter Hartright is a young drawing master who encounters a ghostly woman in a white dress on Hampstead Heath. He offers the mysterious woman his help, and later finds out she escaped from a lunatic asylum. After taking up a teaching position in Cumbria, Walter learns of a chilling connection between the mysterious woman in white and his pupils, Laura Fairlie, portrayed by Olivia Vinall, and Marian Halcombe, portrayed by Jessie Buckley.
