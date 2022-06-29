A New Dark Thriller That's Hauntingly Good

10pm Friday THE WOMAN IN WHITE – Psychological Thriller - When a young man encounters a ghostly woman dressed all in white on a moonlit road, he is drawn into a web of intrigue that will transform his life forever.

The Woman in White

Walter Hartright is a young drawing master who encounters a ghostly woman in a white dress on Hampstead Heath. He offers the mysterious woman his help, and later finds out she escaped from a lunatic asylum. After taking up a teaching position in Cumbria, Walter learns of a chilling connection between the mysterious woman in white and his pupils, Laura Fairlie, portrayed by Olivia Vinall, and Marian Halcombe, portrayed by Jessie Buckley.

Steffan Hill/BBC/Origin Pictures / 1 Anne (Olivia Vinall), the mysterious figure in The Woman in White. Photo: Steffan Hill.

Ben Hardy as the artist Walter Hartright in The Woman in White.

In the premiere episode, young drawing master Walter Hartright encounters a haunting woman dressed in white. He offers to help her, but is surprised to learn she escaped from a mental institution. The next day, Walter leaves London to take up a teaching post with the Fairlie family in the village of Limmeridge, Cumbria. Walter begins to notice a startling resemblance between her and his new pupil, the beautiful Laura Fairlie and is frequently consumed by the eerie sense of being watched.

