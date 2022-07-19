Discover The Life and Death Decisions Grandparents of Famous British People Faced During WWII.

8pm Thursday MY GRANDPARENTS WAR - History/Culture

Four Hollywood stars are exploring their family's extraordinary World War II stories.

Actor and peace activist Mark Rylance learns the real and shocking story of how his grandfather survived Hong Kong’s notorious POW camps.

Mark Rylance has played characters from Shakespeare to Spielberg over the years, many of which have been caught up in the violence and tragedy of war, but in his personal life, he’s been very committed to the cause of peace. On this journey Mark explores the extraordinary story of his grandfather, Osmond Skinner, who spent nearly four years as a Japanese prisoner of war during World War II, and in the process he examines his own beliefs about war and peace.

9pm RISE OF THE NAZIS: DICTATORS AT WAR - Documentary

A look at how Hitler and the Nazi party rose to power in Germany during the 1930s. It is a powerful and resonant portrait of the greed, manipulation and frightening underestimation of Adolf Hitler's ambition.

STALINGRAD - It’s 1942, and Hitler has just lost the Battle of Moscow. Now winter in Russia, German troops are in desperate need of fuel and resources.