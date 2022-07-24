Midsomer Is Abuzz With A Bizarre Murder Involving Bewitching Bees

9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

The Sting of Death - A beautiful manor houses historic beehives that produce highly-prized honey with extraordinary healing power. To what lengths will the owners go to ensure their success?

MIDSOMER MURDERS XXl 'The Sting of Death' Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter Imogen Stubbs as Tamara Deddington Griff Rhys Jones as Ambrose Deddington

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called to the stately home of a master beekeeper after he is injured attempting to apprehend a thief. The village of Granville Norton is abuzz with news of the missing bees, and suspicions fly when one of the locals is stung to death.

10:30pm THE GROES WRONG SHOW - Comedy/Performance - An amateur dramatic society performs a series of half-hour plays for television, all of which go terribly wrong.

A Trial to Watch - A legal drama is performed this week, but a design error has rendered one of the main sets 'a little snug'. and the team's plan to move the remaining sets in and out baffles the stage crew.

The series sees The Cornley Drama Society undertaking another (overly) ambitious endeavour, held back by prolific over-actor Robert Grove, the screen-hogging Sandra Wilkinson and the artistically mistrusted Dennis Tyde. The Goes Wrong Show is simply Mischief's biggest disaster yet. BRYONY CORRIGAN as Vanessa, HENRY LEWIS as Robert, NANCY ZAMIT as Annie, JONATHAN SAYER as Dennis

