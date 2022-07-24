Midsomer Is Abuzz With A Bizarre Murder Involving Bewitching Bees
Detectives John Barnaby and Jamie Winter investigate crimes in the picturesque English countryside of Midsomer County with its rolling hills, small, charming villages, quaint habits — and bizarre murders!
9pm Monday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama
The Sting of Death - A beautiful manor houses historic beehives that produce highly-prized honey with extraordinary healing power. To what lengths will the owners go to ensure their success?
DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called to the stately home of a master beekeeper after he is injured attempting to apprehend a thief. The village of Granville Norton is abuzz with news of the missing bees, and suspicions fly when one of the locals is stung to death.
10:30pm THE GROES WRONG SHOW - Comedy/Performance - An amateur dramatic society performs a series of half-hour plays for television, all of which go terribly wrong.
A Trial to Watch - A legal drama is performed this week, but a design error has rendered one of the main sets 'a little snug'. and the team's plan to move the remaining sets in and out baffles the stage crew.
The company stages a courtroom drama in which a lawyer is tasked with defending an ex-cop for murdering his brother. However, the cast find themselves dealing with the sets they are using, particularly a mistake in the courtroom size. the team's plan to move the remaining sets in and out baffles the stage crew. Add in a nervous first-time actor and the result is disaster.