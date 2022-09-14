© 2022 WLRN
WLRN to Broadcast PBS' Special Coverage From the BBC of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published September 14, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT
queensfuneral.jpg

WLRN will air the BBC’s live uninterrupted coverage of THE STATE FUNERAL OF HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II.

4am Monday - FUNERAL OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II
To pay homage to Queen Elizabeth’s role on the world stage and to recognize the special relationship that has existed between our two countries, PBS will be carrying the BBC broadcast of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Live coverage of the funeral on Monday, Sept. 19 will preempt regularly scheduled programming.

Queen Elizabeth
The Miami Herald
/
The Miami Herald
Queen Elizabeth's visit to Miami in 1991

See a clip of the Queen's 1991 visit to Miami, Florida courtesy of the Miami Herald and Miami Dade College Wolfson Archives.

