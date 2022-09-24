Fishing For Trouble

8pm Tuesday DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama

An investigation into the mysterious death of a boat captain.

DEATH IN PARADISE S10 179

SOMEWHERE IN TIME – Skip Marsden, a local captain, was killed by a harpoon in his chest while in his dinghy on a beach 11 miles from his yacht, which had been hired by a spoiled young royal soon to be married and was moored at sea by a buoy. His three equally drunken stag party guests from a prestigious English college, two fellow upper classmen, and a self-made lawyer were also on board. Parker is perplexed as to how Marsden ended up on the beach when his dinghy was broken and GPS confirmed his boat had not moved. Marsden also had hairs in his throat from his dog, which died two months ago. The discovery that Marsden was smuggling cocaine in a secret compartment aboard, using the fixed buoy as a drug drop, complicates the crime further as a fifth person was interested in the whereabouts of the drugs. Parker thoroughly vets the party boys, finding romantic and financial potential motives, until it all ties up with the smuggling.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES Crime Drama

From the wilderness to the world of high society, from an underground cabaret to a candy factory, Frankie Drake and Trudy Clarke investigate murders, kidnappings, heists and poisonings. Morality officer Mary Shaw snoops through police files and hears non-civilian discussions, while Flo Chakowitz lends a hand with autopsy reports, science experiments, and her newly acquired medical skills.

FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES 405

GHOST IN THE MACHINE – Things seem to go bump in the night when Nora is convinced she was visited by the ghost of a murdered woman. She makes Frankie and Trudy search their building, which leads to a shocking discovery.

