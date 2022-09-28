New Mystery Series Debuts – Follow The Adventures of Agatha Christie’s Poirot

POIROT PREMIERS OCTOBER 10TH

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

Agatha Christie's iconic detective Hercule Poirot, a super sleuth with a sharp mind and a peculiar manner fights crime and injustice, from England to the Mediterranean.

David Suchet revisits his signature role as Agatha Christie’s super sleuth who, with an expertly twirled mustache and a theatrical flair, solves murders with penetrating perception and no small amount of self-regard.

Agatha Christie's Poirot

Poirot and Miss Lemon travel to Surrey to visit Miss Amelia Barrowby but arrive to learn that she has died during the night. Poirot had an odd encounter with her the previous day at a flower show when she made the odd gesture of giving him an empty seed packet. Upon returning home, he finds that she has written him seeking his assistance. Poirot suspects foul play and the pathologist confirms that the woman was poisoned with strychnine. Initial suspects are Miss Barrowby's niece and her husband, but when the dead woman's Russian companion runs away, Inspector Japp thinks he has the culprit. Poirot thinks otherwise.

