Monday Night Mystery - Poirot Is Trying To Prevent A Murder

9pm Monday AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT - Crime Drama - When Poirot suspects that the son of an old friend and his fashion-model girlfriend are in danger, his investigation is helped by Hastings' new hobby of photography.

WASPS' NEST - At a village fête, Poirot runs into an old friend, John Harrison and his fiancé Molly Deane, a fashion model. Harrison invites Poirot and Hastings to tea the following week where Poirot learns that Molly had once been engaged to a local artist, Claude Langton. Poirot is puzzled by a number of apparently unrelated incidents but concludes that someone is being untruthful and that a murder is being planned. Courtesy of Hastings' new hobby, photography, Poirot knows exactly what is going to occur.

10pm SHAKESPEARE AND HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama - An unlikely pair forms a partnership to investigate crimes in Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwickshire.

HOW THE ROGUE ROAR'D - When Frank and Lu are hired to help close down an old bingo hall, Frank is surprised to find an old nemesis at work. But what is he really up to?