War Stories with Actor Julianne Moore, Comedian Bill Hader, and Artist Kehinde Wiley

December 7th

8pm Wednesday - FINDING YOUR ROOTS - History/Culture

Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

In each episode, celebrities view ancestral histories, sometimes learn of connections to famous/infamous people, discover secrets, and share the emotional experience with viewers. Analyzing genetic code, DNA diagnosticians trace bloodlines and occasionally debunk long-held beliefs.

PBS Finding Your Roots with actress Julianne Moore, comedian Bill Hader and artist Kehinde Wiley.

WAR STORIES - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Julianne Moore, comedian Bill Hader, and painter Kehinde Wiley, revealing how their ancestors’ military service left an indelible mark both on their families and on their country.

