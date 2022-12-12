9pm AGATHA CHRISTIE'S: POIROT - Crime Drama

The Theft of the Royal Ruby - Poirot reluctantly agrees to help an Egyptian prince recover a valuable royal ruby that was brazenly stolen during the Christmas holiday.

POIROT 308

When Prince Farouq of Egypt foolishly lets a promiscuous woman wear a fabulously valuable royal ruby, she simply walks away with it. With Hastings away in Scotland for the Christmas holidays, Poirot finds himself spending Christmas with the Lacey family. Colonel Lacey, a well-known Egyptologist, was one of the few people who knew the ruby was in England. As Poirot investigates, he learns that the Colonel is having financial difficulties and also that one of the house guests, Desmond Lee-Wortley, may not be of the soundest character. With the help of the children in the household, Poirot sets a trap for the thief.

10pm SHAKESPEARE AND HATHAWAY - Crime Drama

The Fury Spent - A simple missing person's case takes a dramatic turn as Frank and Lu find themselves in the middle of a dispute over the opening of a new Shakespeare Centre where it's clear that no-one is what they seem.