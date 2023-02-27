A Voice Like No Other - Enjoy The Sweet and Soulful Sounds of An R&B Legend

8pm Tuesday LUTHER VANDROSS - ALWAYS AND FOREVER: An Evening of Songs At Royal Albert Hall

APT Luther Vandross

“This is an album of classic songs. I define classic as songs which stand the test of the time, songs that are not the flavor of the month, songs that the generations can share.”

– Luther Vandross

Recorded on his 1994-1995 world tour, this concert features the legendary Luther Vandross at his most smooth and sensuous, performing his greatest hits and favorite covers. Songs include "Never Too Much," "Stop to Love," "Here and Now," "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now," and "Give Me the Reason."

LUTHER VANDROSS ALWAYS AND FOREVER

Featuring stellar back-up vocalists Ava Cherry, Kevin Owens, and Lisa Fischer, Vandross is joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and at times by the London Community Gospel Choir to enhance the performance.

From love songs, to emotional numbers, to party hits, Vandross belts out hit after hit. Highlights include a soulful rendition of the song Roberta Flack sent to No. 1 in 1973 -- “Killing Me Softly With His Song” -- plus a moving rendition of Lionel Richie’s “Hello.” Behind-the-scenes clips are interwoven throughout to give viewers a sense of what went into making the show.

Vandross, an eight-time Grammy winning performer and a seven-time winner of the American Music Awards Favorite R&B/Soul Male Artist, was in the entertainment industry for 35 years when he passed away in 2005.

