New Series Showcases The Ultimate Life Changing DIY Project

8pm Monday - HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE - Reality/Documentary Series - British people rebuild abandoned historic settlements in Europe.

Across Europe there are hundreds of remote villages, lying empty and unloved. But where our European neighbors just see devastation, an increasing number of Brits have spotted an opportunity to breathe life into abandoned villages.

In the premiere episode, Yorkshire couple Francesca and Carl set about completing the purchase of their hilltop Italian hamlet. A completely restored medieval walled village in France struggles for survival.

Francesca and Carl race against time to reopen their Italian hamlet for business. Meanwhile, a restored medieval village suffers some damage after a big party.

