DIY On A Whole Other Level

8pm Monday HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE - Reality Documentary Series - British people rebuilding abandoned historic settlements in Europe.

Across Europe there are hundreds of remote villages, lying empty and unloved. But where our European neighbors just see devastation, an increasing number of Brits have spotted an opportunity to breathe life into abandoned villages.

In Italy, Francesca and Carl welcome guests to their hamlet-turned-holiday complex in Italy. Two other brave Brits rescue a row of cottages from decades of overgrowth.

9pm AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

The famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, puts his skills to work as he travels the world solving difficult crimes.

HICKORY DICKORY DOCK - Miss Lemon persuades Poirot to investigate a series of apparently minor thefts in a university hostel, but simple kleptomania soon turns to baffling homicide.

When a series of apparently minor thefts plagues a university hostel run by Miss Lemon's sister, Poirot is recruited to investigate. Celia Austin, a pharmacological major, confesses that she is a kleptomaniac and responsible for most of the thefts but denies stealing several objects. She claims to know the other thief and vows to help return the missing items. Unfortunately someone substitutes an overdose of morphine for one of her sleeping powders, and she takes the identity of the thief to the grave. Japp connects the murderer's method to a cold case he investigated ten years ago, but the prime suspect in that case, a powerful statesman, is now dying in a nearby hospital. Despite numerous obstacles, Poirot is able to connect the murder to an international diamond smuggling ring, but only after the murderer claims yet another victim.

