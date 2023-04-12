Spend Your Friday Night With This Man of Mystery

8pm Friday THE SUSPICIONS OF MR. WHICHER - A Sci-Fi thriller based on the real-life detective, depicts the man of mystery with an uncanny ability to read human character.

The Murder On Angel Lane – In a tavern, a retired police officer meets a woman searching for her niece who came to London to find the father of her child. A short time after the meeting her niece is found slain and the child is missing.

When Whicher offers to help a country lady find her niece, he's drawn into a disturbing case of murder, which brings him up against wealthy and powerful figures and throws him into conflict with his former police colleagues.

Whicher, retired from the police after his failure to solve the Road Hill House case, encounters Susan Spencer in a rough tavern, seeking her niece Mary, who came to London to find Stephen Gann, father of her baby. Soon afterwards Mary is found slain and the child missing and Whicher offers to help Susan find the killer.

10pm ORPHAN BLACK - Sci-Fi Thriller - A streetwise hustler is pulled into a compelling conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her.

Instinct - Sarah looks deeper into the secret life that Beth seems to have led. Art refuses to return Beth's money until Sarah goes through with the hearing.

With a dead identical in her car and an assassin on her tail, Sarah just wants to dump the body and get out of town. But with Beth's cop partner Art holding the money she stole, Sarah is forced to continue her con and earn "Beth" a second chance on the force, only to find out that Beth's past is shadier than she thought. Now, her only hope of finding answers lies with another twin, Alison. But to win Alison's trust, Sarah is going to have to come clean about stealing Beth's life.

