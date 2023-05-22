A New Perspective On Life In The Ocean

8pm Thursday ANIMALS WITH CAMERAS - Science/Nature Documentary - Get a first-person look at the lives of ocean creatures such as sharks, elephant seals, sea turtles and gannets.

Animals With Cameras 201 Oceans

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan explores life in the ocean as cameras designed to withstand the pressures of a life at sea take us out onto the water. They unveil a fascinating underwater world, much of which is out of reach to regular camera crews.

In Cape Verde, Gordon starts the adventure with a look at one of the world's largest populations of nesting loggerhead turtles. He then heads to the Bahamas with Caribbean reef sharks, California to see young elephant seals and the British Isles to attach featherweight cameras to a squadron of gannets.

