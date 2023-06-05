Enjoy A Never Before Seen Classic Concert by CCR

8pm Monday CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL - Performance - A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 London show, features previously unseen video and the only concert footage of the group's original lineup to be released in its entirety.

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

Narrated by actor Jeff Bridges, the concert special features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing such classics as "Fortunate Son," "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou" and more.

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is directed by two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Bob Smeaton. The film takes viewers from the band’s earliest years together in El Cerrito, CA through their meteoric rise to fame. Featuring a wealth of unseen footage, Travelin’ Band culminates with the band’s show at the Royal Albert Hall—marking the only concert footage of the original CCR lineup to be released in its entirety.

After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by the GRAMMY® Award-winning team of producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. The LP was mastered by the celebrated engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios using half-speed technology for the highest-quality listening experience.

