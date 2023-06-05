Great Performances, Compelling Documentaries and Culinary Adventures on WLRN-TV

Our first night of great performances features blues/rock guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa, the classic music by the soulful singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye, and Elvis even makes a comeback!

SATURDAY JUNE 3RD

5:30 pm - ELVIS PRESLEY '68 COMEBACK - Performance

Watch rock history being made as Elvis performs some of the best music of his life.

Elvis Presley's television show of 3 December 1968, featuring hits like `Jailhouse Rock', `Hound Dog' and `Can't Help Falling in Love'. It was the King's first TV appearance for more than eight years and is regarded as one of his best performances. Taped in Burbank, California, this television special — his first —was a brilliant milestone for Elvis and saved his career. It was NBC’s biggest network ratings victory that year, proving that once and for all, Elvis was the “King of Rock and Roll.”



7pm - JOE BONAMASSA: TALES OF TIME -

Performance

Three-time Grammy nominated blues/rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa returns with Tales of Time, a live concert filmed and album recorded over two nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

Joe Bonamassa: Tales of Time

Tales of Time is a live performance of Joe Bonamassa's studio album, Time Clocks, a sprawling musical undertaking filmed in August 2022 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The show features the blues-rock superstar in peak form, performing raw and rocking tunes, pushing the boundaries of the genre with his band of superb musicians. Bonamassa’s virtuoso guitar style, with his unique blues-rock technique and flair, elevates the evening's performance to the highest level. The visual spectacle of the Red Rocks is complemented by the incredible imagery of the show's backdrop, which highlights the brilliance of the live music.

8:30pm - MARVIN GAYE GREATEST HITS

- Performance

This classic performance was recorded on Marvin Gaye’s first European Tour in 1976.

Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live

We feature the classic performance of soulful singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye in his first European Tour in 1976. Filmed in Amsterdam before a sell-out audience, this show was one of his rare live performances captured on film.

The soulful singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye, who not only had immense talent that set him on a higher plane, as well as a social conscience that advocated change. This classic performance was recorded on Marvin Gaye’s first European Tour in 1976, and captures the soul singer at his unparalleled best. Filmed at Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam before a sell-out audience, this show was one of the rare live performances captured on film. The program features 23 classic songs, including "You’re a Wonderful One," "You," and "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough."

SUNDAY JUNE 4TH

7pm WHEN WE WERE SHUTTLE – A WLRN Original Production - An inspiring story of the highs and lows of the space shuttle program, what it meant to the six men and women who worked behind the scenes to help make it fly, and how the shuttle impacted life in Florida.

When We Were Shuttle Promo

WHEN WE WERE SHUTTLE is a two-hour documentary that explores what NASA's space shuttle program meant to six exceptional men and women who worked behind the scenes to make it fly. Through their recollections and personal archives, the film examines some of the program’s highs and its darkest hours. It also offers a unique, grassroots look at how the shuttle impacted life in the Sunshine State – from the thriving aerospace and tourism industry it sustained, to the decision to retire the shuttle when the program ended in 2011.

MONDAY JUNE 5TH

6pm MEMORY MAKEOVER WITH DANIEL AMEN, M.D. – Self-help - Dr. Amen will share the seven foods and supplements that research shows you can use every day to enhance your memory.

Memory Makeover with Daniel Amen, MD

Psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Amen explains the causes of memory loss, the seven foods and supplements that may enhance memory and how to supercharge memory with 11 simple daily practices.

8pm CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL –

Performance Enjoy a classic performance from Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 London show, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL features previously unseen video and the only concert footage of the group's original lineup to be released in its entirety. Narrated by actor Jeff Bridges, the concert special features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing such classics as "Fortunate Son," "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou" and more.

9:30pm HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. BEAN - A very fun and informative documentary about Rowan Atkinson and how he got to play one of the television's most recognizable comedy icons ever!

This program explores the magic behind this unlikely hero and how just 14 episodes of the live action TV Show went on to become a global sensation that is still making us laugh today. With classic clips and interviews from key creators, we’ll hear the real story behind this iconic character.

TUESDAY JUNE 6TH

7pm MY MUSIC: 70'S SOUL SUPERSTARS – Performance

Get your groove on as you watch your favorite performers jam to the oldies with music that moves you.

70's Soul Superstars

MY MUSIC: SUPERSTARS OF 70’s SOUL LIVE is a once-in-a-lifetime gathering with the legends of 1970s Motown, R&B and soul artists — all original performers, singing their greatest “jammin’ oldies” hits. Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts the historic reunion of more than 18 classic recording artists of the decade, including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, the Trammps, the Emotions and the Manhattans.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 7TH

6pm AMERICA'S HOME COOKING: WHEN IN ROME – Education / Culture - Discover authentic recipes from Rome, Italy.

America's Home Cooking: When in Rome

Enjoy the simplicity of Roman cooking with AMERICA'S HOME COOKING: WHEN IN ROME. Chris Fennimore and company will take you on a tour of authentic recipes from Rome, Italy. From a simply delicious caprese salad, to the fantastically easy beef strachetti, you'll find that cooking authentic recipes doesn't have to be complicated!

8pm JOHN DENVER'S ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH – Performance - Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic title track from Denver's 1972 album with a 1974 concert filmed at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater. The special features one of the world's best-known and best-loved artists in his prime performing at this stunning outdoor venue.

John Denvers Rocky Mountain High

The John Denver estate is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his beloved song, “Rocky Mountain High.” The title track from his 1972 album was Denver’s first top 10 album and was officially recognized as a state song of Colorado in 2007.

In the early 70’s, Denver was one of the first artists to share an environmental message through his music, contributing to a number of charitable and environmental causes. He has received a number of civic and humanitarian awards over the years, including the Presidential World Without Hunger Award for his work with The Hunger Project and UNICEF, the National Wildlife Federation Conservation Achievement Award and the NASA Medal for Public Service.

A two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Poet Laureate of Colorado, Denver released 23 studio albums in his lifetime. He is best known for songs such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song” and “Rocky Mountain High.”

THURSDAY JUNE 8TH

6pm - BLACK BROADWAY: A PROUD HISTORY, A LIMITLESS FUTURE – Documentary/Culture - An all-star cast celebrates the history and evolution of Black roles and voices on Broadway with performances of songs from musicals, including "Dreamgirls," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "The Color Purple" and "Porgy and Bess."

Black Broadway

Weaving the history, prominence and hopes for the future through music, the cast is led by Stephanie Mills, Norm Lewis, Corbin Bleu, Niki Renee Daniels, Peppermint, Tiffany Mann and Sydney James Harcourt. Special appearances include Clayton Cornelius, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittany Johnson and many more.



