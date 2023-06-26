Exploring New Frontiers

8pm Thursday ANIMAL BABIES: FIRST YEARS ON EARTH – Nature

Like all babies, young animals can have a first year filled with joy, love and play. To survive, however, they must also overcome threats and challenges, from rivals, from the elements, and predators. To tell the stories of these magical months, renowned wildlife cinematographers travel the globe to follow the lives of six iconic baby animals as they grow and develop. This is the story of what it takes to survive in the wild. This is their first year on earth.

Animal Babies First Year on Earth Episode 3 - New Frontiers

NEW FRONTIERS - Join the baby animals as they near the end of their first year of life. It’s time for these young ones to branch off from the comfort of their mothers and learn to explore the great unknown on their own.

PBS Jazir, the toque macaque on Animal Babies: First Years On Earth

See how Jazir, the toque macaque, learns to use his bigger size to out-muscle lower ranking peers.

Jazir, the toque macaque, is now one year old and begins to move away from his mother to feed by himself. He is learning to use his bigger size to out-muscle his smaller, lower ranking peers. Other frustrated infants must wait their turn, but Jazir needs to be careful as frustration can build into tension, and boil over into fights that leave macaques injured.

PBS Chowder becomes vulnerable while feeding.

Spotted hyena sisters, Bisque and Chowder, challenge a rival cub for scraps from a kill, and chase off their competitors. Adult hyenas have reinforced oversized teeth and a crushing bite to pulverize bones. The sisters need four years to develop this phenomenal weaponry and must practice at every opportunity. But feeding alone, they are at their most vulnerable to attack from predators like lions.

