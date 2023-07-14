A Look At How Invasive Species Are Reshaping Our EcoSystems

8pm Sunday HUMAN FOOTPRINT – Documentary/Science

Earth has never experienced anything like us: a single species dominating and transforming the planet. Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton travels the globe to explore our Human Footprint and to discover how the things we do reveal who we truly are.

We occupy vast cities covering 10 percent of Earth’s land. Much of the rest we’ve covered with farms and pastures. We extract energy and raw materials from the Earth, divert and block rivers, and harvest food from the sea. We transport our bodies, products, and other species around the globe at will. And we do it not simply in service of basic biological needs, but to satisfy other, uniquely human desires… power, self-expression, and curiosity.

Our insatiable minds have driven us to explore the tallest mountains and the depths of the ocean, to investigate the diversity of life and the fabric of the cosmos, and even to look inward and grapple with consciousness itself. We’ve cracked the genetic code and can read and rewrite DNA at will. And we’ve created music, art, literature, and culture of remarkable beauty. Yet for all of our ingenuity, our species can also be stubbornly short-sighted.

Human Footprint

In Human Footprint, Biologist Shane Cambpell-Staton travels the world to explore our global impact. In his quest, Shane discovers that although we often tell ourselves what it means to be human, the clearest vision of who we are emerges from what we do. In that way, Human Footprint is a journey not only to understand our human impacts, but to explore our human nature.

Strangers In Paradise – Invasive species are reshaping the world’s ecosystems, but who’s really to blame? Shane wrestles a python, hunts Hawaiian pigs, and gets sucker-punched by a carp to answer the question: in the Age of Humans, how does our species decide what belongs?

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!