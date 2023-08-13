Celebrate The Rich History of Black Voices On Broadway

6pm Tuesday BLACK BROADWAY: A PROUD HISTORY, A LIMITLESS FUTURE Documentary/Culture

An all-star cast celebrates the history and evolution of Black roles and voices on Broadway with performances of songs from musicals, including "Dreamgirls," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "The Color Purple" and "Porgy and Bess."

Black Broadway

Weaving the history, prominence and hopes for the future through music, the cast is led by Stephanie Mills, Norm Lewis, Corbin Bleu, Niki Renee Daniels, Peppermint, Tiffany Mann and Sydney James Harcourt. Special appearances include Clayton Cornelius, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittany Johnson and many more.

