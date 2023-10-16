In Search of Families: Lost and Found

8pm Thursday FINDING YOUR ROOTS - Documentary/Genealogy

Today’s most compelling personalities discover the surprising stories in their own family trees. Mixing cutting-edge DNA research and old-school genealogical sleuthing, FINDING YOUR ROOTS uncovers long-buried secrets, hidden identities, and lost ancestors.

Finding Your Roots- With Joe Manganiello & Tony Gonzalez

FAMILY: LOST AND FOUND - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uses DNA detective work to solve family mysteries for actor Joe Manganiello and football star Tony Gonzalez—uncovering close relatives whose names they’ve never heard and compelling each man to rethink his own identity.

9pm ROBERTO CLEMENTE: American Experience Documentary / Biography

An in-depth look at an exceptional baseball player and committed humanitarian who challenged racial discrimination to become baseball's first Latino superstar.

American Experience Roberto Clemente

Explore the life of the man who broke racial barriers to become baseball’s first Latino superstar. Featuring interviews with Pulitzer Prize-winning authors David Maraniss and George F. Will, Clemente’s wife Vera, Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, and former teammates, the documentary presents an intimate and revealing portrait of a man whose passion and grace made him a legend.

