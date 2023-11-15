Discover What Lead A Group of English Men and Women Across The Atlantic in 1620

9pm Wednesday THE PILGRIMS: American Experience Documentary - Discover the converging forces, circumstances, personalities, and events that propelled a group of English men and women west across the Atlantic in 1620.

In the early 17th century, a small group of religious radicals embarked from England to establish a separatist religious community across the Atlantic Ocean in the New World. The challenges the Pilgrims faced in making new lives for themselves still resonate almost 400 years later.

American Experience: The Pilgrims

Arguably one of the most fateful and resonant events of the last half millennium, the Pilgrims journey west across the Atlantic in the early 17th century is a seminal, if often misunderstood episode of American and world history. The Pilgrims explores the forces, circumstances, personalities and events that converged to exile the English group in Holland and eventually propel their crossing to the New World; a story universally familiar in broad outline, but almost entirely unfamiliar to a general audience in its rich and compelling historical actuality.

