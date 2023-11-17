Get An Insider's Look Into China's Tech Boom

9pm Sunday NOVA: INSIDE CHINA’S TECH BOOM Science Documentary - The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.

In the span of just a few decades, China has transformed into a science and technology superpower. But how did it get here and where is it headed? Take an insider’s tour of high-profile tech companies and labs that are driving China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation. How does China innovate? What drives its bid for technological supremacy? And what does its rise mean for the future of the global economy?

10pm SECRETS OF THE DEAD: DECODING HIEROGLYPHICS Science Documentary - A review of how ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics were first translated 200 years ago, and a look at the archaeological work now being done in Egypt to understand one of the empire’s most important scribes.

The first modern translation of Egyptian hieroglyphics happened 200 years ago. How was the ancient code cracked? Today, archaeologists are busy translating hieroglyphics from an important scribe’s tomb, its walls covered from floor to ceiling with symbols thousands of years old. This new research is giving archaeologists a better understanding of life in ancient Egypt.

