A Unique and Hilarious Take On The Dickens Classic

10pm Wednesday A CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG Comedy

After last year's hilarious `Peter Pan Goes Wrong', the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre Company return with their take on Dickens' famous festive fable.

A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

In A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society have been blacklisted by the BBC after ruining Peter Pan, however, they are not taking their ban lying down and force themselves back on the BBC by hijacking the jewel of the Christmas schedule, a ‘live’ production of "A Christmas Carol" with Sir Derek Jacobi.

The enthusiastic amateurs, undeterred, persuade Sir Derek and the other actors to put on their own production. A little help from Sandra’s aunt, Dame Diana Rigg, the Cornley gang try to make the show work but soon realize they are completely out of their element, with no idea how to direct a live studio or handle the special effects.

Chris (Henry Shields) and Robert (Henry Lewis) both want to play Scrooge, while nervous Dennis (Jonathan Sayer), as Bob Cratchit, has to read all of his lines off prop and Annie (Nancy Zamit) gets glued to her chair. When Lucy's (Ellie Morris') Tiny Tim is knocked out by falling scenery, the hulking Robert rather improbably must replace her. With faulty greenscreen special effects, and a seemingly romantic betrayal exposed, the company's version seems doomed until Sandra's (Charlie Russell's) Aunt Diana (Dame Diana Rigg) comes to the rescue.

