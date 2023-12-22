An Insider’s Look At The Luxurious Savoy Hotel During A Most Festive Time of Year

8pm Monday SAVOY AT CHRISTMAS – Documentary

The holiday season has arrived at The Savoy and staff are pushed to the breaking point as they welcome hundreds of residential guests and diners across Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

The six weeks from mid-November to New Year’s Day are of utmost importance, as they generate £3.5 million in revenue. Go behind-the-scenes at the hotel during the holiday festivities as the first luxury hotel in Britain delivers the glamour, elegance, history, and character their guests truly wish to experience. For the guests that visit, it is a home away from home as the staff prepares a special holiday experience during their stay.

Across the hotel, every department is preparing for the rush and the hotel is fully booked. Upstairs in the Butler’s Pantry, head butler Sean is preparing his newest recruit, Michael, for his first ever Christmas at the hotel. Michael is responsible for preparing the room for the Sprenger family, who spend every Christmas at the hotel. He has their picture-perfect suite ready, complete with all their presents under the tree, sweets on the table and cold champagne ready to pour. For regular guest Howell Harris, an elderly man who knows everyone on staff, head butler Sean goes out of his way to treat him with a ride in the hotel’s Rolls Royce to take in the Christmas lights.

Restaurant director Anne is busy preparing the hotel’s four restaurants and her 160 staff for Christmas and hoping that she might be able to spend it with her own family for the first time in four years if she can organize her teams. In The Savoy Grill, restaurant director Thierry and executive head chef Ben are preparing for their most profitable and busiest days of the year. On New Year’s Eve, new butler Michael is rushed off his feet delivering in-room dining to the high-paying guests, while downstairs Anne is dealing with another staffing crisis as she prepares to welcome 400 guests who have paid up to £495 to bring in the new year and the riverside views of the midnight fireworks.

