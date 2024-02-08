Everyone Loves A Love Story

9pm Saturday LOVE STORY (1970) PG Drama/Romance

A young couple crosses social barriers to marry, only to be faced with the unexpected tragedy of the girl's sudden illness. Winner of an Academy Award for Best Music/Original Score, it is also nominated for 5 Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Love Story on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

When wealthy Harvard University law student Oliver Barrett IV (Ryan O'Neal) meets Jenny Cavilleri (Ali MacGraw), a middle-class girl who is studying music at Radcliffe College, it's love at first sight. Despite the protests of Oliver's father (Ray Milland), the young couple marry. Oliver finds a job at a legal firm in New York City, but their happy life comes crashing down when it's discovered that Jenny has a terminal illness. Together, they try to cope with the situation as best they can.



